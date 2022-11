Not Available

Why are hairy guys so hot? Because they're so damn manly. See for yourself as muscle-hunks Shay Michaels and Heath Jordan do it in the gym, while Scott Campbell puts John Magnum's perfect ass to good use in bed. Then, John is teamed up with Morgan Black in a steamy session that ends with John on top. Morgan and Heath join up with Conner Habib for three times the hairy fun as everyone fucks and gets fucked!