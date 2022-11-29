Haitoku no umi: Jôen ni oborete

The small fishing village was polluted by the construction of the factory, and the fishermen were absorbed by the factory manager, Nojima. It was a lively village at one point, but now it is quiet again. Natsuyo is violently fucked by a man on the beach. But she didn't resist. Natsuyo takes a man who doesn't know what he suddenly attacked and gives him a meal. The man Naoya was very similar to Satake. Naoya's unnatural response didn't stop her, but she felt she had a reason. Nojima visited there. Natsuyo hid Naoya in his closet, Nojima screamed at Natsuyo's relatives as usual, and stretched her body into her hand, but was hit hard and returned home.
