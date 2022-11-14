Not Available

A withering craftsman caters to the requests of iron ore. He breathes life into them as he listens to their wishes. His most prominent creation, a traveling box, wanders the landscape, following railroad tracks, collecting the memories of people. In this harsh world, life is dwindling and the craftsman designs machines to assist life, even that of a tree. The craftsman is more than a creator as he helps maintain the machines. As his life dwindles, so do the lives of these machines.