An artist named Kurahashi and a female artist named Cheiko wait in a dentist's waiting room. The man feels attracted to the woman but says nothing to her. Later in the examining room, both patients are going under anesthesia, but the man looks over at the woman and sees the dentist and nurse taking off her clothes, while sucking her body for blood like vampires. The man and woman escape from the dentist's office, but their horror is only about to begin...