Not Available

Hal Sirowitz has Parkinson’s disease. At one time one of the most popular poets in the United States, he was a regular on MTV and one of the original performers at the Nuyorican Poets’ Cafe. Hal and his partner, the writer Minter Krotzer, have become advocates for people with Parkinson’s disease and their families. A funny and uplifting story about being a creative couple and finding your voice.