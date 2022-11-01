Hal Sparks: Charmageddon

Not Available

After a successful run with Second City, Hal Sparks began performing at numerous comedy clubs including The Improv, The Comedy Store, The Laugh Factory and at Comic Relief's American Comedy Festival. For five seasons, he co-starred as Michael on the hit series Queer as Folk. His numerous television appearances include VH-1s hit pop culture series I Love the 70s/80s/90s, The Tonight Show, Larry King Live, Charlie Rose, Good Morning America, The View, Politically Incorrect, The Late, Late Show and Hollywood Squares.