Arnut and Hala are drug dealers who were brought up by a gangster's family and are now selling amphetamines for him in Bangkok. Arnut likes Hala's girlfriend, Piangdao, so he informs the police about a deal they are doing so Hala will be arrested. He tells Piangdao he was killed by the police during the deal. However, he is really in prison where his cellmate tells him of a cave on the Burmese border that he can find gold buried by the Japanese during the war and also get magical powers if he goes there. In the meantime Arnut convinces Piangdao to poison the boss of the gang. He takes over all his operations and then sends her to work in a brothel. Hala gets out of jail and finds out everything. He gets the magical powers and gets very rich and then decides to settle the score.