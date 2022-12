Not Available

Amidst modernization and development, the indigenous people of the Tumandok of Panay region are struggling to preserve their culture and their rights to ancestral land. Belonging to the Tumandok tribe, couples Berna and Romeo Castor are being sued by NIA for expropriation. This documentary explores the sentiments of the Tümandok facing dispossession of land and the waning of cultural tradition brought on by the pretext of development.