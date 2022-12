Not Available

Five views of Viennese life: snow clearers, people in stone, the small shopkeeper, the telephonist, the radio announcer, the famel designer, the film maker, dance sessions and pork chops, masters of ceremony and DJ's. An episodic film about Vienna. Seven theses by Viennese philosopher Günther Anders on the increasing lack of feeling and awareness in the modern cycle of life, set against the contradictory nature and multiplicity of individual existence.