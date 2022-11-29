Not Available

Hale Zukas, 73, has had cerebral palsy since birth. He was one of the founding members of the Center for Independent Living in Berkeley, the first group of its kind in the world dedicated to advocate for the rights of disabled people. Berkeley is the birthplace of the disability movement, and the work started by Hale and others in the 1970's forever changed how the world looks at disability. Today, he continues to advocate for disability rights worldwide. This film chronicles the current life and history of a disability rights pioneer.