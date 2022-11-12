Halestorm - Rock am Ring 2019

Not Available

The musical twins Elisabeth "Lzzy" and Arejay Hale composed songs at an early age. In 1997, the siblings Halestorm and recorded the stages of their hometown of Red Lion in Pennsylvania. The US rock band was inspired by artists such as Alice Cooper, van Halen and Cinderella. In 2003 and 2004, guitarist Joe Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith joined and completed the band. In 2013 Halestorm won a Grammy with the song Love Bites in the Best Hard Rock / Metal Performance category. In 2018, her fourth album Vicious was released.