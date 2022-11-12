Not Available

A modern film addressing the issues of young people in today's Egypt, including family, immigration, work, and love, as well as how Arab immigrants are viewed and treated abroad. When Nour decides to immigrate to France, his wife refuses to go, so they decide to split the family. She stays in Egypt with their son Youssef, and Nour leaves the country with their other child Seif. As time passes, the split family drifts apart. Although many young people are trying to leave Egypt, after facing the reality of anti-Arab sentiment in France, Seif and his Tunisian/French girlfriend decide to return, seeking to find and help his brother with his budding singing career. His goal is not only to reunite with Youssef, but to use art and music as a forum for bringing youth from around the world together and giving a voice to Arabs abroad. Unfortunately, there are many obstacles in the way and bringing the family together will not be easy.