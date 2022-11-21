Haleys Hints

Not Available

Ketchup on the carpet? Ink on your shirt? Get out the shaving cream and hairspray and you are well on your way to solving these problems and many more. Remove pet hair from upholstery with a rubber glove. Keep ants from your home with blackboard chalk. In Haley's Hints and Haley's Hints Too, author Graham Haley introduces the audience to a virtual gold mine of ordinary items and products with extraordinary time- and money-saving uses. Items most of us already have in the house. Items that can serve us in ways we never imagined. The programs include everything from cleaning tips to sewing hints, advice for the workplace as well as hints on plumbing, painting and carpentry.