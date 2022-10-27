Not Available

Working at a transgender bar, Min-a is a female with male genitals. When her colleague is assaulted by a male customer, she steps in to help, only to accidentally kill the assaulter. At the court, Min-a insists that she had no choice ? she had to protect her colleague - but the situation is not favorable to her. Taking advantage of her sexual identity, the prosecutor drives the case as if the murder were a result out of jealousy, and Min-a’s own lawyer does not pay attention to her situation. Not until Min-a is placed in a men’s jail and is seized with terror do the human rights issues for transgender people emerge. Min-a is finally transferred to a prison for females, but still she suffers from misunderstanding. Presenting the transgender human rights issues as a court drama, this film tries to correct the myriad misunderstandings toward transgender people.