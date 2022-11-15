Half a Century of Poetry Later

Not Available

Quarter the century after the Rivian Pogrom (the very last events from the Witcher Saga) Kaer Morhen, an old keep of the witchers from the school of the Wolf, is being attacked. Leader of the assault is a mighty warrior - Agaius. A few years later from Aretuza, newly rebuilt school of the sorceress, runs Ornella, who has been suspected of finding the legendary Alzur's Almanac. In pursuit comes Triss Merigold, with help of an old bard, Dandelion, his bastard son Julian and Lambert, the last monster slayer, seeking for revenge.