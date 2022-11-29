Not Available

Half Blue is part of the Joe Namy’s long-term poetic exploration on the colors, tones, and language that have emerged around the increasing militarization of police and the greater impact of this aggression, specifically on the artist’s family, friends, and community. The sound piece addresses the many forms of injustice that are symptomatic of aggressive policing, from direct physical violence on communities held suspect, or as systematic violence from a justice system that values certain lives, skin tones, and cultural groups over others. In Half Blue, Namy offers a space for contemplation, a space to honor those who have fallen victim to this type of injustice, and a space to celebrate strategies for coping and resilience.