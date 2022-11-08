Not Available

A video poem about the nature of social relations and mass media, Half Lies exposes the seemingly innocuous ways we distort truth. Harmonious families, trade treaties, and current events are among the mediated realities that Cuevas interrogates. Half Lies makes the viewer question the half truths we encounter daily. The video walks the haunting gray area between documentary and drama, creating a world that is both shockingly grotesque and startingly authentic. Using mass-mediated images, animation, image manipulation, and fantasy, Medias Mentiras interprets the chaotic landscape of politics, urban chaos and everyday existence.