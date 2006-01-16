Half Light

Rachel Carson, a best-selling crime novelist, is devastated and filled with guilt over the accidental death of her son. Hoping that a change of scenery will help alleviate her suffering, she leaves her home in the city and moves into a vacant country house owned by a friend and begins a relationship with charming local Angus. But, just as her life is taking a turn for the better, Rachel realizes she's being romanced by a ghost, leading her to doubt her own sanity.
|Demi Moore
|Rachel Carlson
|Henry Ian Cusick
|Brian
|Beans El-Balawi
|Thomas Carlson
|Kate Isitt
|Sharon Winton
|Nicholas Gleaves
|Dr. Robert Freedman
|James Cosmo
|Finlay Murray
