2006

Half Light

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Horror

January 16th, 2006

Filmax

Rachel Carson, a best-selling crime novelist, is devastated and filled with guilt over the accidental death of her son. Hoping that a change of scenery will help alleviate her suffering, she leaves her home in the city and moves into a vacant country house owned by a friend and begins a relationship with charming local Angus. But, just as her life is taking a turn for the better, Rachel realizes she's being romanced by a ghost, leading her to doubt her own sanity.

Demi MooreRachel Carlson
Henry Ian CusickBrian
Beans El-BalawiThomas Carlson
Kate IsittSharon Winton
Nicholas GleavesDr. Robert Freedman
James CosmoFinlay Murray

