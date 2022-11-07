Not Available

While studying wild ginseng, a botanist Choi Kwang-Ho goes to the mountain, believing that people in the southern part grow wild ginseng, living almost primitive lives a like half man and half beast and leading wolves like dogs. From that time, nothing has been heard. Thirty years later, Choi Ji-Wung finds out his father Choi Kwang-Ho, but thirty years isolated period makes Kwang-Ho leave forever the mundane world contaminated with pollution. With wolves and southern people, the father goes back to the mountain, and the son climbs down the mountain looking at his father's back.