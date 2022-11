Not Available

Half Pint, one of Kingston's favorite sons, rocks a hometown crowd in this 2001 concert. The set list spans the artist's two-decade-plus career, and demonstrates why he's among the most revered reggae performers of all time. The energetic show features "Substitute Lover," "Political Fiction," "Just Be Good," "Mr. Landlord," "Crazy Girl," "Puchie Lue," "Level the Vibes" and arguably his biggest hit, "Winsome."