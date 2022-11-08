Half-Sister

Not Available

Half-sisters from a small coastal town who were never that close are forced by circumstance to share a flat in Ljubljana... The leading Slovene director returns to Karlovy Vary with a remarkably precise study of alienation and the inability to communicate. The script was co-written by Kozole’s regular collaborator Ognjen Sviličić and screenwriter and director Urša Menart, who also plays one of the sisters in the film. The work is characterised by polished dialogue, a liberal dose of black humour and entirely natural performances. The director on his film: “We live in dangerous times in which lunatics and psychopaths prosper – and therefore all that we have left is compassion. That and humour.”