Half Value Life

A Girl listening to the radio from home, a Woman Walking at Her Workplace. The camera follows their steps in parallel, focuses on the mirror they look at, putting lipstick on. Inside the Court mistreated Women telling their stories. On television, the report of a terrorist attack, outside, in the city. Mrya Basher is the first woman in Afghanistan to have become a senior provincial investigator officer, a high-responsibility position woman are often considered incapable to carry. By actively supporting mistreated young women she puts her life in serious danger.