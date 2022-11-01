Halford: Live at Rock in Rio III

Not Available

Limited AUTOGRAPHED two-disc edition (5.1 DVD, CD ) DVD features a 98-Minute Documentary on Halford's 2000 - 2001 Resurrection World Tour, interviews with new band members and exclusive studio footage featuring Rob Halford and Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden). DVD also features Halford's 59-Minute Full-Length performance at Rock In Rio III. Re-releasing with this edition is Halford's debut recording Resurrection. Resurrection has been digitally remastered with 16 tracks two NEW Halford tracks plus Halford's original Japan bonus tracks. 13 cameras are fixed on Metal's most diverse band of the decade as The Metal God delivers one of his best live performances in front of 200,000+ Brazilians. The set consists of Halford, Fight and Judas Priest classics 'Stained Class,' 'Electric Eye,' 'Metal Gods' and 'Breaking The Law'. All hail Halford, the Metal God!