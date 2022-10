Not Available

Recorded live at the Loud Park Tokyo festival at the Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan 16 October 2010. Setlist: 01. Resurrection 02. Made In Hell 03. Locked And Loaded 04. Drop Out 05. Made Of Metal 06. Undisputed 07. Nailed To The Gun 08. Golgotha 09. Fire And Ice 10. Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown) 11. Diamonds And Rust 12. Jawbreaker 13. Cyber World 14. Like There’s No Tomorrow 15. Thunder And Lightning