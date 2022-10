Not Available

Paul Freedman's latest film profiles American servicemen and women who are struggling to readjust to life away from combat. Intimately told by veterans, their families, and those charged with their care, Halfway Home tragically affirms that the toll of war extends far beyond the battlefield. Exploring both the stigma of war-induced "mental health issues" and the negative attitudes towards their treatment, this moving documentary lends a human face to this controversial matter.