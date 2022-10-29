Halibut Point

Not Available

A divorced man tries to move forward with his girlfriend and their children. It is a tradition for him to capture one day a year on video for prosperity's sake. On this day, the awkward new family ventures into a forested coastal sanctuary for a hike. Shortly after finding a peculiar black stone on the shore, one of the children disappears in the woods. Now completely lost and unable to find the missing child, the sun is setting. Something is roaming the trees, stalking them in the darkness.