This well shot, and perfectly recorded set of outstanding Musikladen-televised performances from 1977 and 1978 (released by Eagle Rock on DVD in 2005), shows the band in perfect form, and illustrates the tightness of the band and the joy of their music. Tracklist: 1. Rich Girl 2. Do What You Want, Be What You Are 3. Is It a Star 4. Abandoned Luncheonette 5. Ennui on the Mountain 6. Gino the Manager 7. Sara Smile 8. Room to Breathe 9. Johnny Gore and the C Eaters