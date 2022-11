2003

After 30 years in the music business, Daryl Hall and John Oates reunite for this special live show. Originally airing on cable channel A&E's "Live by Request," this program features the dynamic twosome's concert performance in its entirety. Included are hits such as "Out of Touch," "Maneater," "I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)," "Sara Smile," "Say It Isn't So" and more.