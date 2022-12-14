1988

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 20th, 1988

Studio

Trancas International Films

The legend of that creepy masked-man, Michael Myers, comes to life once again in this fourth installment of the successful horror franchise. This time, it's Michael's niece, Jamie, who can't seem to escape her crazy uncle. With Michael on the loose, Jamie enlists the help of good old Dr. Loomis to stop the murderer. This time, though, there seems to be no end to Michael's madness.

Cast

Donald PleasenceDr. Sam Loomis
Ellie CornellRachel Carruthers
Danielle HarrisJamie Lloyd
George P. WilburMichael Myers
Michael PatakiDr. Hoffman
Beau StarrSheriff Ben Meeker

View Full Cast >

Images