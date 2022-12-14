Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

The legend of that creepy masked-man, Michael Myers, comes to life once again in this fourth installment of the successful horror franchise. This time, it's Michael's niece, Jamie, who can't seem to escape her crazy uncle. With Michael on the loose, Jamie enlists the help of good old Dr. Loomis to stop the murderer. This time, though, there seems to be no end to Michael's madness.
|Donald Pleasence
|Dr. Sam Loomis
|Ellie Cornell
|Rachel Carruthers
|Danielle Harris
|Jamie Lloyd
|George P. Wilbur
|Michael Myers
|Michael Pataki
|Dr. Hoffman
|Beau Starr
|Sheriff Ben Meeker
View Full Cast >