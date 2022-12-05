Halloween 6 producers cut

Not Available

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (Producer's Cut) is the original workprint of Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. This incarnation, infamous among fans of Halloween, is often called Halloween 666, referring to the film's original title. Bootlegs of the workprint can be found on the Internet. Cover art varies in color and illustrations, and the "A" in "Halloween" is often replaced by the Mark of Thorn on many versions. Each copy is different, as some fans add music or other footage to the prints.