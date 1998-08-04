Halloween: H20

Two decades after surviving a massacre on October 31, 1978, former baby sitter Laurie Strode finds herself hunted by persistent knife-wielder Michael Myers. Laurie now lives in Northern California under an assumed name, where she works as the headmistress of a private school. But it's not far enough to escape Myers, who soon discovers her whereabouts. As Halloween descends upon Laurie's peaceful community, a feeling of dread weighs upon her -- with good reason.
|Jamie Lee Curtis
|Keri Tate
|Josh Hartnett
|John Tate
|Adam Arkin
|Will Brennan
|Michelle Williams
|Molly Cartwell
|Joseph Gordon-Levitt
|Jimmy Howell
|LL Cool J
|Ronald 'Ronny' Jones
