1998

Halloween: H20

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 4th, 1998

Studio

Dimension Films

Two decades after surviving a massacre on October 31, 1978, former baby sitter Laurie Strode finds herself hunted by persistent knife-wielder Michael Myers. Laurie now lives in Northern California under an assumed name, where she works as the headmistress of a private school. But it's not far enough to escape Myers, who soon discovers her whereabouts. As Halloween descends upon Laurie's peaceful community, a feeling of dread weighs upon her -- with good reason.

Cast

Jamie Lee CurtisKeri Tate
Josh HartnettJohn Tate
Adam ArkinWill Brennan
Michelle WilliamsMolly Cartwell
Joseph Gordon-LevittJimmy Howell
LL Cool JRonald 'Ronny' Jones

