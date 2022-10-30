Halloween Home Haunts

Not Available

The new documentary from Apprehensive Films follows eight Home Haunters in their pursuit to transform their nice suburban homes into visions of the macabre. Their obsession with Halloween has lead them to spend thousands, dedicate countless hours and resources to acheive their horrific attractions and to scare the daylights out of unsuspecting trick-or-treaters. We'll meet all sorts of different haunters from basic yard haunts to one's so extreme they go beyond their property lines. Special features include: Trailers, Spotlight on Hauntcast, Larry Scholl's Tiki Room, Alternate Opening and Behind the Scenes at Night Frights.