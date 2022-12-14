Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Dr. Daniel Challis and Ellie Grimbridge stumble onto a gruesome murder scheme when Ellie's novelty-salesman father, Harry, is killed while in possession of a strange mask made by the Silver Shamrock mask company. The company's owner, Conal Cochran, wants to return Halloween to its darker roots using his masks -- and his unspeakable scheme would unleash death and destruction across the country.
|Tom Atkins
|Dr. Daniel 'Dan' Challis
|Stacey Nelkin
|Ellie Grimbridge
|Dan O'Herlihy
|Conal Cochran
|Michael Currie
|Rafferty
|Ralph Strait
|Buddy Kupfer
|Jadeen Barbor
|Betty Kupfer
