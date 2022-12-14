1982

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 21st, 1982

Studio

Universal Pictures

Dr. Daniel Challis and Ellie Grimbridge stumble onto a gruesome murder scheme when Ellie's novelty-salesman father, Harry, is killed while in possession of a strange mask made by the Silver Shamrock mask company. The company's owner, Conal Cochran, wants to return Halloween to its darker roots using his masks -- and his unspeakable scheme would unleash death and destruction across the country.

Cast

Tom AtkinsDr. Daniel 'Dan' Challis
Stacey NelkinEllie Grimbridge
Dan O'HerlihyConal Cochran
Michael CurrieRafferty
Ralph StraitBuddy Kupfer
Jadeen BarborBetty Kupfer

View Full Cast >

Images