Taking place on the same night as Halloween Returns (2019), comes the highly anticipated, next and second chilling chapter in Zagan King’s Halloween fan film story, Halloween: The Hunt. After failing to kill stubborn survivor John (Dagon Harmon) and taking three bullets from former psychiatrist, Dr. Lee (Zagan King), John was sent to his temporary home, where he’s being protected for Myers' attempt on his life while being guarded by a deputy named Keith (Keith Womack) and Sheriff Jackson (Bronson Kittell). Suddenly, Dr. Lee arrives at the home and tells Sheriff Jackson, Deputy Keith, and John that Michael has escaped and is still out there. So they then decide to go hunt for Michael themselves. Unfortunately, they find out that the Shape is nearby and is getting closer and closer to reaching his favorite victim. Find out who lives or dies in Halloween: The Hunt.