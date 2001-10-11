2001

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 11th, 2001

Studio

Disney Channel

The Cromwell clan live in the real world, except for their grandmother who lives in Halloweentown, a place where monsters go to escape reality. But now the son of the Cromwells' old enemy Kalabar has a plan to use the grandmother's book to turn Halloweentown into a grey dreary version of the real world, while transform the denizens of the real world into monsters.

Cast

Kimberly J. BrownMarnie Piper
Debbie ReynoldsAgatha Cromwell
Daniel KountzKal
Judith HoagGwen Cromwell Piper
Phillip Van DykeLuke
Joey ZimmermanDylan Piper

View Full Cast >

Images