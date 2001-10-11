Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

The Cromwell clan live in the real world, except for their grandmother who lives in Halloweentown, a place where monsters go to escape reality. But now the son of the Cromwells' old enemy Kalabar has a plan to use the grandmother's book to turn Halloweentown into a grey dreary version of the real world, while transform the denizens of the real world into monsters.
|Kimberly J. Brown
|Marnie Piper
|Debbie Reynolds
|Agatha Cromwell
|Daniel Kountz
|Kal
|Judith Hoag
|Gwen Cromwell Piper
|Phillip Van Dyke
|Luke
|Joey Zimmerman
|Dylan Piper
