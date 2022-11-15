Hallows Eve: Slaughter on Second Street

Not Available

Days before the annual opening of Slaughter on Second Street, Owensboro's premiere haunted attraction, a tragedy befalls one of their own. Despite pleas from the manager, Buck Masters, the attraction is shut down until the mystery is solved. In his frustration, Buck devises a plan to get the haunt back on its feet and make some extra money while he's at it. Playing on the rumors that the attraction may in fact be haunted, Buck brings in paranormal investigators to prove the rumors true. The investigator's arrival is met with the feeling that something isn't right, but it's just another job...Or so they think!