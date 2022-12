Not Available

From the pages of Halo: Evolutions, "Headhunters" follows the tale of two highly trained SPARTAN-III super-soldiers, Roland and Jonah, as they infiltrate a Covenant base in an effort to wreak havoc behind enemy lines. Originally written by Jonathan Goff, this story has been both vibrantly and viciously recreated in motion comic form by the talented animation studio MoreFrames and features a unique and haunting score by Pyramind Studios.