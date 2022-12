Not Available

"The Mona Lisa," an intense and thrilling novella from Halo Evolutions, originally written by esteemed authors, Jeff VanderMeer and Tessa Kum, is brought to life in this motion comic adaption by ONE and Pyramind Studios. Set between the events of Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2, a discovery in the debris field of the Forerunner installation known as Halo prompts the UNSC to send a detachment of Marines on a mission to investigate the prison transport known as the Mona Lisa.