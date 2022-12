Not Available

“The Return,” written by 343 Industries’ Kevin Grace, is a powerful tale of both introspection and redemption, beautifully brought to life by ONE and Pyramind Studios. In the wake of the Covenant War, a lone Sangheili commander must find his place in a galaxy that has left him behind. Revisiting the charred reminders of his own brutality—a glassed human colony—this soldier must come to grips with his own dark past in order to survive an even more uncertain future.