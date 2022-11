Not Available

Deployed to a Covenant-held moon which was believed to be a dig-site for a hidden artifact, Jonah-B283 and Roland-B210 are tasked to destroy six of the ten basecamps situated around perimeter of a massive central compound. The confusion and reshuffling of troops and supplies by the Covenant contingent following each basecamp's destruction were to pave the way for a full-scale assault by a dozen Spartan-III fireteams and their support.