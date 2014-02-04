2014

Halo: Nightfall

  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 4th, 2014

Studio

Bounder & Cad

Taking place between the events of Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians, Halo: Nightfall follows the origin story of legendary manhunter Jameson Locke (Mike Colter) and his team as they are caught in a horrific terrorist attack while investigating terrorist activity on the distant colony world of Sedra. Led by Locke, the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) agents are forced to coordinate with a Sedran commander with a remarkable history and deep-rooted mistrust of ONI. As the plot unravels, they’re drawn to an ancient, hellish artifact where they’re forced to fight for their survival, question everything, and ultimately choose between their loyalties and their lives.

Cast

Mike ColterAgent Locke
Steven WaddingtonAiken
Christina ChongMacer
Christian ContrerasRamos
Luke NealHorrigan
Alexander BhatEstrin

