A short comic film in which a bickering duo start a taxi company. A constantly quarrelling duo, consisting of a tall fat man and a short thin man, find a wallet on the street, with twenty dollars inside. They use that money to buy a car, and then set up their own taxi company. The competition is fierce, and their clumsiness creates many problems. They even turn to transvestism and the kidnapping of passengers to boost their business.