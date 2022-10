Not Available

Ihor wanted to move to America for all his adult life. To Europe, at worst. But his dream was destined to come true only partially – it’s his kidney that moves abroad… His own wife persuades Ihor to sell his organ to Hamburg. Operation will be held illegally and there’s no guarantee that he’ll be given all of the promised money. But the advance is already paid. His wife seems to be satisfied. Now she’s got a new handbag.