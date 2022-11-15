Hametim shel yafo

Not Available

With their father in prison and mother dead, three children from the West Bank are smuggled into Israel and taken to the house of their distant relatives, George and Rita, in Jaffa. Rita, who longs for a child, embraces them as her own but George is wary of the grave legal implications their actions might have. Meanwhile, a British film director recreates 1947 Jaffa outside George and Rita’s house. When their present-day reality meets the historical events that led to it, tragedy ensues.