Hamilton: History Has It's Eyes On You

Hosted by ABC News’ “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, “Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You” is an intimate discussion about the groundbreaking film that has become a global phenomenon and features “Hamilton”’s creator, its director and cast members of the original Broadway production. A Harvard Historian also shares insight on the historical relevance and accuracy of the production. Earlier today, Roberts shared a first look with “Good Morning America” viewers. From cast members sharing personal memories and stories about their participation in the groundbreaking Broadway show to what it means to them to be part of this project, this conversation will enhance the “Hamilton” experience for all Disney+ subscribers.