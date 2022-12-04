Hamlet in Palestine

Not Available

When Thomas Ostermeier, artistic director of the Schaubühne in Berlin, decided to go to Ramallah in September 2012 to stage Hamlet at the invitation of the Al-Kasaba Theatre, he knew that the Shakespearean verses would find a particular resonance there. The idea of the trip came from intense contact with theatre professionals in Palestine, and most especially with the Freedom Theatre in the refugee camp in Jenin. Under the watchful eye of the film director Nicolas Klotz, the tragedy of the Danish prince intersects with that of young Palestinians. The film is, moreover, a view on another tragedy: the murder of Juliano Mer Khamis, the former director of Freedom Theatre, killed by an unknown assassin in April 2011.