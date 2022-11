Not Available

“To be, or not to be..." You probably know the question, but perhaps not Cyril Teste's answer! A stage director famed for his fascinating fusion of theater and film, he stages the opera Hamlet for the first time in this production starring a brilliant group of soloists led by Stéphane Degout, Sabine Devieilhe, Laurent Alvaro, and Sylvie Brunet-Grupposo.