Hamlet the vampire slayer

Hamlet is haunted by the possibility that his Latin Lover Uncle Claudio is a vampire who murdered Hamlet's father in order to become king and seduce Hamlet's mother, Gertrude. As the obvious truth slaps Hamlet in the face, he must suppress his desires to become a male cheerleader, and face the fact that he is the chosen one who must face the demons of darkness. Along the way, he is aided by his faithful friend Horatio, The Playa King, and two of Europe's finest vampire slayers, Othello and MacBeth. Hamlet's path is obstacled by his frat-buddies-turned-bloodsuckers, Rosenchad and Guildenbrad, and his insane, obsessed girlfriend, Ophelia, and her bad ass cheerleading brother, Laertes. In the end, it all comes down to a battle of vampires and wits, as Hamlet and Laertes dual it out in a no-holds-barred, male cheerleading dance off that can only end in one thing - DEATH!!!