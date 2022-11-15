Hammaam in Amsterdam

Not Available

Hammaam lives with his big family in a crowded Egyptian alley. As he is jobless, he loses his girl to a rich suitor. He then decides to leave for Amsterdam where his uncle has immigrated long ago. As soon as he arrives he loses his money and passport and gets assaulted in an inn. Adriano the young Egyptian emigrant saves his neck and helps him find his uncle who dumps him. Hence, Hammaam stays with a group of young Arabs. After his tiring journey between failure and success he falls in love with a young lady who helps him fulfill his dream of buying a certain famous restaurant. As his business flourishes, he returns home to visit his family proud of his success.