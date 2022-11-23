Hamog sa Bukang Liwayway

Not Available

When Arturo (Baldo Marro) was jailed because of drug trafficking, Eva (Via Veloso) shouldered all the responsibilities in raising their daughter, Belinda (Nika Madrid). Trying all the possible jobs, she sells her self to men in order for them to survive. Due to hopelessness, Eva decides to go to the province, meeting Morelos (Francis Enriquez), a man who introduced her the meaning of undying love and true essence of a family even offering her marriage. Ten years later, Arturo got his parole. He returned to the place where he left Eva and his daughter hoping to find his loved ones, a shocking truth unlocks the reality.